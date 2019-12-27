Trafalgar Travel celebrates 25th birthday with gala

Multiple award presentations to top members of staff, great food, excellent fellowship, fashionistas on show, and a feast of music, were among the highlights of the 25th anniversary celebration of Trafalgar Travel Limited, held at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, recently.

With the incomparable Fae Ellington expertly guiding the jam-packed programme, Tara Bradshaw and Patrice Wallace were able supporting cast in leading the awards presentation segment of the programme. Among the guests present for the occasion were United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia and Lasco boss Lascelles Chin.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett lauded the travel-management company for its tenacity in remaining relevant and top of mind. He said that being the first point of contact with visitors in many instances, travel agencies serve as true ambassadors of Jamaica with their knowledge of scenic adventures, gastronomic delights, and nightlife entertainment. These factors enabled them to move from a thought of a vacation to a confirmed booking of the destination.

“It is through your knowledge of destination Jamaica, professionalism, and exceptional service that you design the perfect trip as stress-free as possible. The management of Trafalgar Travel must be applauded for the strategic vision to begin selling your expertise to the corporate clientele. You were also the first to introduce private airport pickup service and the first to open for full business on a Saturday,” Bartlett noted.

Also addressing the celebration, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States – Audrey Marks recalled the three partners: Conrad Graham, Derrick Young and Peter Monteith set out to start their business and the struggles and challenges they encountered long the way.

“Like many young people building a dream, these three young men saw what Trafalgar Travel could become. But unlike more than 200 businesses that failed in the 90s financial crisis, they did not give up, they decided to build back their company that was deemed too worthless to save,” Marks said.

She lauded the Trafalgar Travel team for growing into an amazing company and for demonstrating that you have a choice when others say you have no value.

Among the premium performers for the celebration were four original members of Ashe backed by a special combined choir comprising students from the Edna College of the Visual and Performing Arts, under the baton of Ibo Cooper.

Boris Gardner, Wayne Marshall, Marcia Griffiths, Agent Sasco and Beenie Man rounded out the entertainment. Sponsors were: American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, United Airlines, Delta, RIU Hotels and Resorts, Iberostar, Copa Airlines, British Airways, Jet Blue, Jewel Resorts Jamaica, Air Canada, Hertz, Moon Palace, Caribbean Airlines, Melia Braco Village and Hahn Air.