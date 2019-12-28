Cricket legend Clive Lloyd knighted

West Indies cricket legend Clive Lloyd has been knighted in the New Year Honours.

He was among over 1,000 people who made the 2020 honour list published in the United Kingdom.

The 75-year-old Guyanese batsman was recognised for his service to the game.

The left-handed middle-order batsman made his Test debut against India at the age of 22.

At the end of a brilliant career he amassed 7,515 runs at an average of more than 46 in 110 appearances.

Lloyd captained the West Indies from 1974 until 1985 and played for Lancashire from 1968 until 1986, later settling in the Greater Manchester area.

Under his leadership, the West Indies went 26 matches without defeat, and thrashed England 5-0 in what became known as the 1984 “Blackwash” series.

Lloyd also led the West Indies to victory in the first cricket World Cup held in 1975, scoring 102 at Lord's against an Australian pace attack led by feared bowlers Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson.

