Elderly NYC man dies days after beating in US$1 robbery

NEW YORK (AP) — A 60-year-old New York City man who was punched and kicked then robbed of US$1 on Christmas Eve has died.

The New York Police Department says Juan Fresnada died yesterday at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the early morning mugging.

The police have since released surveillance photos and videos from the incident in hopes of identifying suspects.

According to police reports, Fresnada and a 29-year-old man were walking along Third Avenue in The Bronx around 1:30 am when several muggers approached them and demanded their property.

When they refused, they were attacked.

Surveillance video clips released by police show a man grabbing another man’s shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him.

Another clip shows two other men joining the attacker, one of them grasping a trash can, as the beaten man starts to stand up.

It’s unclear whether he is Fresnada or the younger man, who declined medical attention, police said.

The muggers took $1 from the men and fled, police said.

