Emergency work forces water lock-offs in several Clarendon communities

Starting tomorrow, residents in Longville Park Phase Three and surrounding areas in Clarendon will be without regular water supply for at least two days.

That’s because the Hanbury water facility, located in the parish, will be taken out of operation to facilitate emergency system maintenance work, the National Water Commission (NWC) has announced.

The NWC says it expects to restore normal operations “on or before Tuesday.”

The utility company says in the interim it will utilise the community tank to supply piped water to a large section of the affected areas.

In addition, it says direct trucking will be carried out in Pine Road, Beechwood Road and other elevated sections.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.