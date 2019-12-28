Illegal firearm seized in St James...6 in custody

Six people are now in custody in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm in St James yesterday.

One of the detainees was previously listed as a person of interest by the police, according to a statement from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

The 9mm pistol, loaded with eleven rounds of ammunition, was reportedly seized by members of a joint police-military team during a search of premises in the community of Salt Spring.

The weapon and the detainees were turned over to the Freeport Police, the JDF statement said.

