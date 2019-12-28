JMMB, charities bring Christmas cheer

In the true spirit of the Yuletide season, the JMMB team partnered with two charities, Feed My Sheep Outreach Ministries and the Kiwanis Club of Liguanea, to share the love and bring Christmas cheer to homeless and vulnerable individuals in the downtown Kingston area and senior citizens from the Liguanea community, on December 17 and 22, respectively.

Group chief marketing officer at JMMB Kerry-Ann Stimpson said, “We are happy to continue to forge partnerships with these organisations this year because we recognise that with the combined efforts and support for initiatives like these, we can accomplish so much more, and Jamaica has so many avenues for us to assist persons while demonstrating genuine care for each other.” She added: “Christmas is a time of giving and sharing joy and well wishes with others, especially vulnerable groups who are, unfortunately, often overlooked.”

TREATing hundreds

Bishop Kadian Wallace, head of Feed My Sheep Outreach Ministries, commended the JMMB team for supporting its weekly feeding programme, noting that the donation made at the handover on December 17 will assist in providing a special Christmas lunch for approximately 250 persons from the downtown area, including at-risk persons, homeless and indigent individuals who look forward to this programme for their sustenance.

Kenrick Reid of the Kiwanis Club of Liguanea echoed similar sentiments, stating, “We are happy to have the JMMB team on board this year for our annual Christmas treat for the seniors drawn from the Standpipe community, Mona Commons, Papine, and neighbouring communities. We look forward to forging similar partnerships with corporate entities to enhance the treat, which this year catered to over 100 individuals.”

The Kiwanian executive also shared, “Our senior citizens were especially pleased with their care packages, provided courtesy of JMMB, and the overall great Christmas vibes that the dedicated team brought … .”

Such partnerships are in line with JMMB’s core vision of love, whereby the company is actively involved in charitable activities and accepts its social responsibility as part of the wider chain in the communities in which it operates. The company, therefore, seeks to support programmes designed to transform communities while unearthing the greatness in individuals by empowering persons to make a meaningful contribution to uplift others.

Previously, JMMB also joined forces with other charities, namely the Feeding of the 5000, Gift of Love Ja, and #ChristmasinRiverton, during the Christmas season to spread cheer and give of themselves to inner-city residents and homeless individuals in the Corporate Area.

In addition, the JMMB Group, through the Joan Duncan Foundation, actively engages in youth development, nation-building, educational initiatives, entrepreneurship, and community outreach.