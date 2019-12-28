Murders top 300 mark in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City (NYC) has recorded just over 300 murders so far this year.

A total of 311 persons were killed in NYC between January 1 and December 22, slightly higher than the 290 recorded over the corresponding period last year.

It marks the first time in three years that America’s largest city with a population of 8.6 million residents has seen more than 300 killings in a calendar year.

In 2016, the city recorded 335 murders.

It’s also the second straight year of increases after the NYC achieved a modern-era low of 292 homicides in 2017, but a far cry from the early 1990s when the city averaged about 2,000 killings a year.

Officials say this year’s total is skewed, in part, by an outsized number of deaths carried over from years past.

At least 27 deaths counted in this year’s statistics happened prior to 2019, but were not classified as homicides by the city’s medical examiner until this year, the police department said.

They must be counted in the statistics for the year the death certificate is issued.

Based on the current figures New York City has a homicide rate of about 3.6 per 100,000.

Statistically, that makes it far less deadly than some other big cities.

Philadelphia, which has about 1.6 million residents, had 351 homicides as of Friday, for a rate of about 22 per 100,000 while Chicago, with about 2.7 million residents, has so far recorded 482 killings this year, for a rate of about 17.8 per 100,000.

Halfway into this year, New York City was on pace for its lowest annual homicide total since 1951, but a spate of killings in the second half of the year, fuelled by pockets of gang violence and a pair of quadruple killings, sent the tally higher.

