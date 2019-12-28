Police Federation urges members to take fight to criminals

In the face of increased crime and violence across the island, the Jamaica Police Federation is urging members to step up the fight against criminal elements with the assurance that the organisation will protect their rights.

In a release late on Christmas Eve, the federation said that while there are many ­factors hampering the work of the police, officers have a sworn duty to protect the citizens of the country and that it “vows to ­protect them when they act lawfully defending their country”.

There has been a spike in murders in recent weeks, with figures showing a marginal increase for 2019 when compared to 2018 up to November, despite the imposition of states of emergency in several areas of the island.

Federation Chairman Detective Seargeant Patrae Rowe said that the ­majority of Jamaicans are law-abiding citizens and must join the fight against criminality. Rowe said that criminals have become more brazen in their attacks against citizens as it is now perceived the norm that police officers are punished for the lawful execution of their duties and ridiculed by groups who have the media as a vehicle.

Rowe said that the average Jamaican citizen depends on the police for protection and that many of those who devalue the work of the police have the resources to hire private security companies for their protection.

But he said that the federation stands ready to protect its membership and is urging them to carry out their functions without fear or favour.

“We must employ smart policing and partner with those law-abiding citizens to protect our country. The job of the police must be to protect all citizens. Criminals cannot win. We all have a vested interest in protecting our country and ensuring a crime-free society,” Rowe said.