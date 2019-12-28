Truck bomb kills 76 in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — At least 76 people, including students, were killed in Somalia early Saturday after a truck bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in the capital, authorities have confirmed.

And, according to Government Spokesman Ismail Mukhtar, the death toll could rise as scores of people injured in the attack have been hospitalised.

The Aamin Ambulance Service reported that more than 50 people were wounded.

Mayor Omar Mohamud Mohamed said most of those killed were university and other students returning to class.

Somalia’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed that two Turkish brothers were among the dead.

Police Captain Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the morning rush hour as Somalia returned to work after the weekend.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Images showed the mangled frames of vehicles and bodies lying on the ground following the massive explosion.

At a hospital, families and friends picked through dozens of bodies.

“I saw many dead bodies lying on the ground,” witness Mohamed Abdi Hakim said.

“Some of those dead were police officers, but most of them were students.”

Some witnesses said the force of the blast reminded them of the devastating 2017 bombing that killed more than 500 people.

