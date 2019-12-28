VMBS member gets 12 months’ free mortgage

Christmas came early for David Bonner, winner of the Victoria Mutual Building Society’s (VMBS) recently concluded One Year Mortgage Free Promotion.

Bonner was the winner of the competition ran from July 15 to October 18. Mortgage applications, submitted and approved during the three-month period were entered into the grand draw, and Bonner, a Cari-Med employee, walked away with the grand prize.

Bonner, who lived in his mother’s house, had applied to VMBS for a mortgage to purchase his own home.

The news that he had won the VMBS offer of 12 months of mortgage payments free was delivered while, on the job at Cari-Med on November 26. Bonner went into a daze of joy.

Bearing the gift of a cheque representing 12 months of mortgage payments was VMBS ‘Chief Happiness Officer’ Christopher ‘Johnny’ Daley, who caught Bonner by surprise.

The news turned out to be a team celebration with hugs handed to Bonner by his co-workers.

An ecstatic Bonner told Daley that he intended to make his new home a lot more comfortable with the savings achieved from 12 months’ freedom from payments.

VMBS mortgages are available to local and overseas residents with fast turnaround on approvals.