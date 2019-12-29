Fatal St Andrew crash

Investigators assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash that claimed the life of a man on the Six Miles Bridge, Duhaney Park in the parish on Friday.

It is of dark complexion, medium build was clad in a black shorts, and grey shirt and is about 5 feet 8 inches long.

The Duhaney Park Police report that about 6:55 p.m., the driver of a Suzuki Vitara was travelling along the road when he allegedly hit the unidentified man who was walking along the roadway.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.