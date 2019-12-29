St James teen reported missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Carlisha Anderson, otherwise called ‘Sheaka,’ of Saigon district in Barrett Town, St James who has been missing since Saturday, December 28.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

The police report that Carlisha was last seen at a restaurant on Barnett Street in the parish about 6:00 p.m. dressed in a multi-coloured blouse, pink tights and a pair of silver slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carlisha Anderson is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.