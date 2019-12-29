St Thomas man charged with attempted murder, wounding

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division charged one man with attempted murder and wounding with intent on Saturday, December 21.

He is 20-year-old David Williams of Lloydville, Yallahs, St Thomas.

A court date is to be set.

The Half Way Tree Police report that about 12:30 p.m., the accused man reportedly conspired with two other men to use a fish gun to shoot the complainant in his upper body and subsequently pushing him into a swamp.

He was assisted to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

