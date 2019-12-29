Tamara Hylton making moves for God

Mandeville, Manchester:

‘Rainbow, rainbow, God put a rainbow in my window’ and ‘Thy Word is a Lamp unto my feet’ were two of the songs that Tamara Hylton began singing as a child at rallies and church concerts as she found her love for gospel music.

Today, she travels the world as a recording gospel artiste with the sole purpose of lifting up the name of Jesus and winning souls for his kingdom.

During her early years in the parish of Clarendon, Hylton attended the Longsville Church of God of Prophecy with her mother and other siblings. At the tender age of nine, however, she accepted the call to give her life to the Lord through the influence of her brother, Pastor George Hylton Jr. She got baptised and became a member of the Birds Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church.

She said her obstacles, which included bouts of poverty, missed opportunities, and an abusive marriage, made her who she is today.

“ I remember the many days when I had to walk approximately five miles from White Marl to Palmers Cross (Clarendon) to get a taxi to May Pen and then to my high school, Garvey Maceo. I remember when my parents could only provide the bus fare, and so I would sit under the cellar of the school and read a book with my friend, Taneisha Thompson, who would, most times, share her lunch with me. Despite all these obstacles, I did not give up. My guiding philosophy, from then, was that education is the only escape from poverty.”

Having received a diploma and a bachelor’s degree in education in December 2018, Hylton completed a master of science degree in management and educational leadership at the University of the West Indies.

PASSION FOR MUSIC

However, her true calling was music, and she had a deep yearning to fulfil that passion.

“As I blossomed into a beautiful and talented young woman, my musical gift of singing was developed. I sang with an a ccapella group while in high school, and was also a member of a church group called ‘Friends’ that comprised a group of young people from my home church – Michael Campbell, Elijah West, Suzette Green, and Dwayne Royes and my brother, Jerome Hylton.”

She added, “I was known for my deep, rich, smooth and mellow, and powerful alto voice. My friends often jokingly told me that I did not need a microphone. My singing was greatly influenced by the Gaither Vocal Band, Babbie Mason, and Lynda Randelle. I would sing at many funerals, weddings, school and church events, concerts, and special events.”

Hylton’s ministry has taken her to many churches in Jamaica, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and New York and Connecticut in the United States.

“I intend to make my debut in the music industry with my album My Story My Song – A Journey of Grace, a collection of uplifting and inspirational songs. This collection of songs is intentional, and represents how God’s grace has led me throughout the most difficult periods of my life – through poverty; struggling through college to make something better of my life; through an abusive marriage that at one time I was too embarrassed and fearful to talk about; going through a terrible divorce; and being a single mom and taking care of my son single-handedly.”

The gold, silver, and bronze medallist of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission music festivals, said she is confident that it is only through God’s grace that she has experienced healing from being battered and broken. And in those moments of brokenness, hurt, and pain, it was these songs, among others, that gave her hope and courage.

“I have had the privilege of sharing the stage with international artistes such as Israel Haughton and popular Jamaican gospel artistes such as Minister Jabez, Sister Patt, DJ Nicholas, Rondell Positive, Sis Scully, Kukudoo, Lt. Stitchie, George Nooks, Kesha Peart, Comedian Ity Ellis, radio personality, Brother Gary Smith, among many others.”

Tamara currently resides in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where she is employed as a teacher. She has been actively involved in youth and music ministry in her church.

“I give all the praise and glory to the Most High God for all His blessings on my life. I live each day in God’s purpose and seek to be a positive motivation to those who come in contact with me.”

