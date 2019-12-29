Technician charged over fatal stabbing of elderly man

Thirty-year-old Tremaine Melford, otherwise called ‘Zico’, a meter technician of 4 West, Greater Portmore in St Catherine is scheduled to face the court to answer to the charge of murder committed in the parish on Friday, December 06.

The deceased has been identified by the police as 76-year-old Alphanso Bailey of the above mentioned address.

The Portmore Police report that about 4:20 p.m., Bailey and Melford had a dispute when a knife was used to stab the elderly man.

On arrival of the police, Bailey was assisted to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Melford was subsequently charged.

