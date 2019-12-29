Teen charged with burglary
Published:Sunday | December 29, 2019 | 11:28 AM
The police are reporting that a 16-year-old student of Cassava Piece Road in St Andrew has been charged with burglary.
The police say the teen was arrested after he broke into a house in his community on Tuesday, October 22.
They say he was accosted on Tuesday, December 24 by a police team and taken to the Constant Spring Police Station where he was charged.
