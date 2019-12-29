Two men charged following Molynes Road robbery

Two men have been charged following a robbery along Molynes Road in St Andrew earlier this month.

They are Trevenis Peynado, otherwise called ‘Buju’, a 26-years-old vendor of Last Street and Orando Walker, also 26, a vendor of Bath Path, both in Kingston.

They are charged robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and receiving stolen property.

The St Andrew Central Division report that on Saturday, December 14 Peynado and Walker, who were reportedly armed with firearms, are accused of robbing a complainant of a large sum of money and other properties on Molynes Road.

They were subsequently picked up by the police later that day and were charged following a question and answer session.

