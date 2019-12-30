Cayman road safety campaign to continue into 2020

The police in the British Overseas Territory of Cayman say that a road-safety campaign will continue into the new year with intensified road enforcement operations.

The announcement was made in a recent statement which gave details of the campaign throughout 2019.

It’s reported that since the start of this month, the traffic unit recorded almost 1,000 traffic violations, ranging from driving under the influence to illegal tint, as they pursue this year’s holiday crackdown.

The police said they made 28 arrests for driving under the influence, and several of the drivers had a blood alcohol content of over twice the legal limit.

Ahead of New Year’s celebrations, the police once again partnered with the National Drug Council’s Designated Driver and New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus campaigns.

Inspector Dwayne Jones of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit said that both programmes provide additional incentives for people to choose not to drink and drive.

“So if you do intend to drink, it is essential that you make plans in advance to use one of these alternatives, whether that means taking advantage of the Designated Driver campaign, taking a taxi, or using the Purple Ribbon Bus on New Year’s Eve. Whatever the situation, there is no excuse for choosing to drink and drive,” he added.

Many local restaurants and bars will be offering designated drivers complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening.

The Purple Ribbon Bus service provides free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (local time).

– CMC