FLA warns against 'gun salutes' during celebrations

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) is again strongly warning licensed firearm holders that there are penalties to be faced if they are caught participating in any form of reckless or irresponsible activities during the festive season.

The FLA is reminding permit holders that a ‘gun salutes’ is an offence under the Firearms Act and consequently, licence holder should not participate in the act under any occasion.

The authority says a firearm is a deadly weapon and should only be used in the protection of life and property.

Further, a licensed firearm holder should never discharge their weapon unless under imminent threat or intends to protect one’s life and property.

Failure to adhere to the rules and regulations of the Firearms Act may result in the firearm being seized by the police, prosecution and immediate revocation of the firearm license in accordance with the law.

