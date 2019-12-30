Gun and ammunition seized in St James, two men arrested

Two men are in police custody following the seizure of a Glock 22 pistol and 29 rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Catherine Hall main road in St James on Saturday.

The Montego Bay Police report that about 4:48 p.m., a Toyota Crown motor vehicle with two men aboard was intercepted and searched.

During the search, the weapon and ammunition were found.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.