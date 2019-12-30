Have you seen Andrew Murphy?...Portmore man reported missing

Thirty-one-year-old Andrew Murphy otherwise called ‘Smurf’ of Sabina Park, Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Friday, December 27.

The police say he is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5feet 7 inches tall.

The police further say that Murphy was last seen at home about 7:27a.m. and his mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Andrew Murphy is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949-8427, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

