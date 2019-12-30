Minor earthquake hits Haiti

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1, rocked sections of Haiti, early Saturday.

The US Geological Survey reports that shortly after 5am (local time), the tremor was recorded 23 kilometers to the south-east of the community of Kenscoff.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 18.33 latitude north and 72.104 longitude west, at a depth of 22.1 kilometers.

According to the Directorate of Civil Protection, there were no reports of damage or loss of life.

CMC