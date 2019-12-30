More than 2,000 pounds of ganja seized off St Thomas coast, five arrested

Five men remain in custody following the seizure of more than 2,000 pounds of ganja off the coast of Morant Bay, St Thomas on Saturday.

The police report that about 6:00 a.m., members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a boat carrying approximately 2,354 pounds of the illicit drug.

The five men who were aboard the vessel were taken into custody and the police alerted.

The vessel, an undetermined amount of oil and other personal items were also seized.

