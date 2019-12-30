PM commends JCAA on its modernisation programme

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has commended the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) for the seamless execution of its modernisation programme.

The programme includes the upgrading of major components of the communications, navigation and surveillance systems, which are responsible for the delivery of safe and efficient air traffic management in and around the island.

“I extend the nation’s gratitude and congratulations to the inspiring Jamaican men and women who continue to play a vital role in Jamaica’s provision of safe and efficient navigation services to the national and international community,” he said.

The prime minister was speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the reopening of the recently upgraded Kingston Air Traffic Control Centre in Kingston.

The upgrading project included installation of a new state-of-the-art voice communication control system; cutting-edge, system-wide air traffic management automation surveillance system; and a new global positioning system.

Holness noted that Jamaica is known internationally as an efficient and safe air transportation location.

“As a result of our efficient, seamless and safe operations, passengers, businesses and other stakeholders confidently rely on Jamaica’s navigation services for its contribution to a safe global air traffic management system, and safe and efficient passage through Jamaica’s strategic and highly traversed air space,” he said.

He emphasised that although the country has an enviable record of high performance in aviation, continuous improvements are needed to maintain the high standard.

“As we navigate the … complexities, mixed fortunes and an array of opportunities which have characterized the first two decades of the 21st century, the development of air transport is one of the priority issues for the Jamaican Government,” Holness said.

He added that developments throughout the country’s air transport system emphasise the focus of the Government’s policy framework to support aviation and enable the right conditions for the growth, access and inclusiveness in respect of the global economy.

“Targeted upgrades will include our air navigation services infrastructure, aeronautical information management and aviation routes development so as to enhance synergies and cooperative support for other industries, such as tourism and trade,” he said.

“The best connected countries in the world are the most prosperous. Aviation is the link between people, resources and opportunities, but more than that, it is the link between people, family, friends and nations. It brings the world together and it creates the link beyond our borders,” Holness added.