Samsung Note 10+ – still a workhorse?

I have been a Note user for more than five years, with my first introduction to the series being the Note 4. It had a leatherish back that made it look distinguishable, and internal technology that was ahead of its time.

Now I am testing the Note 10 Plus and the first thing I noticed is that it is clearly lighter than the Note 9, weighing 168g, which does help with carrying it around. Next is the Aura Glow colour, which is a metallic rainbow finish on the back that comes down to preference.

Dimension-wise, it’s basically the same as the previous model. However, the display is larger, as it now stretches to 6.8 inches. To accomplish this, Samsung incorporated the now-popular punch hole, which houses the 10-megapixel front camera.

Up top are a SIM card tray and a micro SD slot that can also double as a second SIM card slot for the unit I tested.

Around the back are the three bundled cameras arranged in a vertical order. There are two 12-megapixel cameras: One is the default option, which is in the middle, and the other is the telephoto lens. The third camera is 16 megapixels and has an ultra-wide lens that is also used when shooting super steady videos.

At the bottom are the microphone, speaker, USB C port and the S- Pen, which are all encased in the aluminium body. The volume and Bixby buttons remain on the left-hand side. However, there is no more power button on the right-hand side. Which means, if you want to shut off the phone, you will have to do so through the notification bar.

Using the phone

At first glance, it has a rapid 60Hz display, which means it is very responsive when you are swiping through screens. Armed with the operating system, One UI, there are cool new features like Night mode that give the phone a dark theme.

Here are some of the standouts:

- Integration with your computer – The true purpose of a Note is to be a workhorse, especially for persons who are on the go and want to remain productive. The first feature is ‘Link to Windows’, which allows the user to show the content of his phone on his computer. This is very handy, as it allows the users to have all his information displayed on one screen.

So when I was typing this review on my laptop, I had my WhatsApp screen open beside the document, and I was simultaneously responding to messages. The only drawback is that the phone screen does not shut off, while it is mirrored on the computer, which means more battery will be used.

The next thing is DeX, which is activated when the phone is connected to a smart TV via a HDMI cable. At this point, the phone basically transforms into a computer, with a layout that is much similar to a Windows operating system.

I could open multiple documents and do true multitasking as I researched and wrote my articles. In one instant, I was able to select a photo in gallery, use my Bluetooth keyboard, which has a track pad, and drag the photo into an email I was typing.

In addition, the phone’s screen can be turned into a trackpad and used as a mouse.

- Media consumption – The dynamic AMOLED display is gorgeous and takes up 91 per cent of the phone. This allowed me to watch my favourite videos on YouTube without getting my eyes fatigued. Another great thing is the audio quality, which comes from the main speaker at the bottom of the phone and the earpiece, which is in an extremely thin grille on the top bezel. Sometimes the audio can come on a bit too aggressive, none the less, it’s one of the loudest on the market

- Practical functions – For persons like myself who are dedicated users of the Note, it’s filled with practical features. The most distinguishable one is the S Pen, which I used mainly for screenwriting. Sometimes when I am on a site and want to give persons specific instructions, I take a picture of the location, then write all the details on it and share the info.

There are other times when my Panamanian friends write captions on their Instagram pictures and I activate the translate feature, then hover the S Pen over the Spanish word I want to know.

I also found this neat bundled app by Samsung called Quick Measure, which allows the user to point the phone at an object and it gives the length, height and width. I am not surprised about the app, I am surprised that it works! There are many times I am at a department store and want the measurements of an item. Now my job has been made easier.

- The Camera – Outside to the Google Pixel phones, Samsung is right there as one of the best cameras on the market. The already impressive Live Focus has got a little better with the boca effect. However, what takes the cake is the Super Steady mode when taking videos. This allows the user to run with the phone while the video stays steady. It accomplishes this by using the ultra wide 16-megapixel lens that has a similar effect to a gimbal.

Final takeaways

- Excellent camera

- A workhorse phone

- Battery lasts an entire day

- No notification light

- Fingerprint scanner is not fast

Who it is for

- Business executives who travel often.

- Creatives who have to develop content for marketing, blog or social media.

Final verdict

This is a premium phone that comes with a high sticker tag, and if you are a hardcore phone user, it’s worth it. However, if you have a Note 9, you can skip this iteration, but if that is not the case, go for it!