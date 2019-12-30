St Andrew JPs encouraged to submit annual reports

Custos Rotulorum for St Andrew Dr Patricia Dunwell is reminding Justices of the Peace to submit their annual reports by December 31.

“It is important that all Justices of the Peace submit their reports because [these] serve as crucial communication tools for the Custos Rotulorum and the Ministry of Justice,” she told JIS News.

Dunwell indicated that annual report forms can be downloaded from the Ministry’s website - www. moj.gov.jm.

She further indicated reports can be dropped off at the custos’ office at 84 Lady Musgrave Road or the Justice Centre located at 2 Hagley Park Road, Kingston.

Reports may also be emailed to pdunwellcustos@gmail.com.

Dunwell explained that the reports will aid the Ministry in planning for future training programmes and policy development.

“The reports also provide the Ministry of Justice with the current addresses, email and telephone numbers of JPs in their parishes so [that they] can communicate better with them,” she added.

She also highlighted a section of the document that requests a brief report outlining duties and services rendered by JPs within their communities over the preceding year.

Dunwell said this is the second year that Portfolio Minister Delroy Chuck has requested submission of the reports through Custodes.

“Compliance last year was fair and this year, we anticipate greater participation [by] JPs,” she further stated.

She also thanked JPs for their invaluable contribution to the development and operations of the justice sector.

