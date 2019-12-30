UDC promises exciting Fireworks on the Waterfront

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) will host the popular Fireworks on the Waterfront on New Year’s Eve along Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston.

First staged in 1999, the event has expanded to Ocho Rios as the St Ann Development Company (SADCO), a subsidiary of UDC, will host Fireworks on the Bay at the Ocho Rios Bay Beach for the third consecutive year.

According to the UDC, Fireworks on the Waterfront has a history of attracting as many as 300,000 people.

The agency further says that It also plays an important role in providing economic support to members of the immediate and surrounding communities as the UDC employs a number of temporary staff to assist with the execution of the event.

Similarly, Fireworks on the Bay has rapidly established itself as a must-attend event in Ocho Rios.

“Fireworks on the Waterfront is Jamaica’s biggest New Year’s Eve party and a staple event in the hearts of Jamaicans. There is significant development happening across the island and this is one of the ways that the UDC, along with its partners, is giving back to and celebrating with the Jamaican public,” said UDC Marketing Manager, Michelle Tracey.

“We are thrilled that the production has expanded to Ocho Rios, allowing a greater cross-section of people to experience this phenomenal event. Without Fireworks, the commencement of the New Year would not be complete and it is our absolute pleasure to be hosting this celebration once again with our fellow citizens,” she added.

As is customary, Fireworks is a free, public event at both locations.

However, Fireworks on the Waterfront guests in Kingston have the option of viewing the show from The Front Row which is inclusive of hors d'oeuvres, signature drink, and complimentary parking.

Tickets for Front Row are $8000 (adults), $14,000 (couples) and $3000 (children). Tickets can be purchased at the UDC Head Office, Fontana Pharmacy (Barbican) or on entry.

