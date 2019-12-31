Immigration Corner | Applying for settlement in the UK

Dear Mr Bassie,

I plan to apply for settlement in the United Kingdom and was told that it may be possible for me to get a decision made in a faster-than-normal time.

If this is so, please advise me how I can obtain this.

WL

Dear WL,

Persons may be able to pay for a faster decision on a visa or settlement, that is ‘indefinite leave to remain’, application if they are applying in the United Kingdom.

Whether persons can pay for a faster decision depends on which visa they are applying for. Prospective applicants should read the guidance for the visa that they are applying for to check whether they can get a faster decision.

Decision within five working days

If persons are eligible to obtain a faster decision, they can choose the ‘priority service’ when making the application. Persons should be aware that the cost for this is £500, in addition to the application fee.

Please note that a decision will be made within five working days of the United Kingdom Visa and Citizen Application Services (UKVCAS) appointment.

If persons are eligible, when applying they can choose the ‘super priority service’. The cost for this service is £800, in addition to the application fee.

Please note that if this service is used, a decision will be made by the end of the next working day after the applicant’s UKVCAS appointment, if the appointment is on a weekday. However, the decision will be made two working days after the UKVCAS appointment if the appointment is at the weekend. The working days are Monday to Friday, not including bank holidays.

Persons will get an email when a decision has been made, followed by a decision letter in the post. The email will only provide the outcome of the application if it has been approved. If this application has been refused, persons will not find out until they receive their letter.

If successful, persons will usually receive the Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) within seven to 10 days of the decision. If it does not arrive in this timeframe, persons can report their missing BRP online. Please note that the BRP will be sent to the address that was given in the application. If applicants want it to be sent elsewhere, they will need to update the address before the decision is made.

Applicants should be aware that they might have to wait longer for a decision if they are required to provide additional information. If this is the case, those persons will be told how and when this must be provided.

Good luck.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com