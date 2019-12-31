Jamalco fêtes community leaders

The annual community leaders’ get-together was not the usual fun day this year. Instead, over 100 community members from Jamalco’s operating areas gathered at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, Clarendon, for an appreciation dinner on December 11, in recognition of their support of the company’s community development initiatives for 2019.

The festivities, which began with a welcome cocktail, unfolded inside the meeting hall which was tastefully decorated to create an elegant atmosphere for dinner. Among the entertainment line-up were 2018 and 2019 Digicel Rising Stars finalists Diel Thomas and Riahnna Mitchell, who both delivered outstanding performances.

In his address to the leaders, Managing Director Austin Mooney commended them for their ongoing support in the communities and partnership with Jamalco throughout the year.

“A key factor in Jamalco’s ongoing success every year is the relationship that we have with the community councils in our operating areas, and without their cooperation, we would not be as successful in the communities,” he said.

Continued support

Mooney, while providing an overview of the company’s 60th anniversary activities, further revealed that some J$25 million was spent supporting community programmes in the company’s operating areas throughout 2019 and pledged Jamalco’s continued support for the new year.

“Jamalco has a great future and we will continue to support our communities as long as we continue to operate,” he said.

Corporate Services Manager Donna Marie Brooks-Gordon thanked the leaders for their unwavering support. “We are very appreciative of the role you play in making it easier for us to operate in your communities,” said Brooks-Gordon.

This year, 10 community leaders were recognised at the third annual Community Excellence Awards for their contribution to their respective councils throughout the year. Leo-Garth Morrison (Harmons Valley), Hugh Carridice (Harmons Valley), Caleen Josephs (Mile Gully), Condetha Simpson (Mocho), Gaston Thomas (railroad), Gifford Henry (refinery), Marjorie Smith (refinery), Marine Campbell (port), Camille Greggory (south Manchester) and Nadine Wright (south Manchester) were each presented with an award for their outstanding work during 2019.

In response to the evening’s activities, Vice-Chairman for the Harmons Valley Community Council, Leo-Garth Morrison, lauded Jamalco for what he described as a “well-planned” event.

“The fact that Jamalco took the time to show appreciation to the community leaders was just wonderful. The event was very informative as we got the opportunity to hear about the good things that Jamalco has been doing in the communities, and the food and entertainment were exceptional. Several persons from my community council have said that this event was the best one yet,” Morrison said.

The annual Jamalco Community Leaders’ appreciation function is designed to show gratitude to the council members who are integral in building and preserving a good relationship between Jamalco and its operating communities.