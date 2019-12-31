J’can descendant makes New Year’s Honours List

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, Owen Williams has awarded the Order of the British Empire in the New Year’s Honours 2020 list for services to healthcare in West Yorkshire, England.

Williams’ parents hail from Jamaica. His late mother, Meralda Veronica Williams (aka ‘Babes’), was born in 1940 in Accompong Maroon, St Elizabeth, and Laurel Uriah Williams was born in 1942 in Aberdeen, St Elizabeth.

Williams was appointed CEO of the hospital’s trust in 2012. He was previously CEO at Calderdale Council and also CEO at Rossendale Council in Lancashire, and a director of marketing and communications at Bradford Council.

He said: “As a working-class black lad from Bradford, I am really pleased and honoured to have been recognised for my contribution to healthcare across West Yorkshire.

“Growing up taught me that life would never be straight forward, but with the right support and love from family, friends, and work colleagues, anything is possible. The number of people who have challenged and guided me over the years are too many to mention individually, but you know who you are, and I thank you for your wise words; and I really do hope that you continue to keep me grounded in the service of others,” said Williams.

He added: “ I am sad that both my parents and mother-in-law are no longer with us to share in this recognition, as without the ability to stand on their shoulders, none of this would have been possible. However, I am sure this award would have put a smile on their faces. Finally, I am very thankful to my wife Heather and our three boys, Jason, Vaughn, and Finlay, for looking after me through both the good and harder times. It means so much to be around you all at this moment in my life.”

The New Year Honours list recognises the achievements and service of people across the UK.