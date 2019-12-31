KFC to take disciplinary action against worker in viral incident

Restaurants of Jamaica, the operators of KFC in Jamaica, says disciplinary action is to be taken against a worker who used a local homophobic slur against a male customer.

The incident, which happened on Monday, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The company says the disciplinary process will be expedited to address the worker’s behaviour.

It further says that the action of the employee is against the company’s values and policy.

“We do not and shall not allow any behaviour that discriminates based on race, colour, religion, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, marital status or sexual orientation in any of our activities or operations,” a spokesperson said in a statement today.

“We take a strong stance against anything that supports or perpetuates discriminatory behaviour. Our brand was built on values much similar to what binds us as Jamaican people. We emphasise living these values of doing what is right, respecting others and serving our customers with nothing short of excellence,” the spokesperson added.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.