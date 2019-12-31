Local Romaine lettuce safe, but ban on imports still in place - Agriculture Ministry

The Ministry of Industry and Agriculture is advising Jamaican consumers and traders that locally grown Romaine lettuce is safe for consumption.

At the same time, the Ministry is reminding the public that the ban on imported Romaine lettuce is still in effect.

It says it is reiterating its public notice during the holiday season to remind the public that no Romaine lettuce is being imported into Jamaica.

However, it says locally grown variety is safe and available for sale.

The Ministry says it continues to work with farmers to ensure that locally grown lettuce, including the Romaine variety, are grown at the highest standards and meet the production safety standards for green leafy vegetables.

Therefore, consumers are being assured that Romaine lettuce grown in Jamaica is safe for consumption.

The Ministry says its Plant Quarantine Branch, working in collaboration with the Public Health Division of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, has extended the suspension of the issuance of permits for the importation of Romaine lettuce in the wake of the US Centre for Disease Control and the US Food and Drug Administration ongoing investigation in the outbreak of illnesses in several states.

The probe indicated that the persons became ill as a result of consuming contaminated Romaine lettuce.

According to the CDC and USFDA, these contaminants pose a serious threat to public health, causing diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, and pneumonia, among other illnesses.

For further information, consumers should contact the Consumer Affairs Commission at info@cac.gov.jm or call 876-906-5424.

For further clarification, importers and distributors may contact the Bureau of Standards Jamaica at 876-926-3140-5 or 876-618-1534.

