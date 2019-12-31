Traffic changes, parking arrangements for Fireworks on the Waterfront

The police are advising of the following traffic changes in preparation and hosting of the annual Fireworks on the Waterfront in downtown Kingston tomorrow.

At 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, the following intersections including Port Royal Street will be closed:

* Church Street

* King Street

* Orange Street

* Princess Street

* West Street

* Pechon Street

* Ocean Boulevard

Two-way traffic will, however, be permitted as follows to facilitate entrance and exiting to and from parking areas only:

* The intersection of Church Street and Port Royal Street to JCC Multi-Storey Car Park

* The intersection of Orange Street and Port Royal Street to Orange Street Multi-Storey Car Park

* The intersection of Princess Street and Port Royal Street to Digicel Car Park

* The intersection of West Street and Port Royal Street to West Street Car Park

Parking

The Urban Development Corporation will be enacting a park and ride system where transportation is will be provided to and from the venue.

The parking and shuttle locations are Heroes Circle transported to the Bank of Nova Scotia and Garmex Industrial Complex (Industrial Terrace) to Pechon street.

Persons are being advised to follow the said instructions and park in the established areas as vehicles found outside these areas creating obstruction may be towed.

Patrons are also being advised that:

* No large backpacks will be allowed within the area

* All persons exiting and entering the venue will be subject to detailed search.

* Some areas will have strict access control and as such, no firearms will be allowed into the venue. It is a criminal offence to leave one's firearm in a negligent manner that may/ results in it being stolen.

Palisadoes Road parking

During the staging of the annual Fireworks on the Waterfront, hundreds of persons usually converge along the Palisadoes main road to view the fireworks.

The police say this often leads to congestion and disruption to the traffic flow along that corridor.

In order to mitigate against this risk, the police will implement the following measures:

* No parking will be allowed along the right side of the Norman Manley Highway leading to the airport (from the Harbour View Roundabout to the Airport R/About) between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight.

* Controlled parking will be at designated locations on the left side only.

* There will be no parking in the vicinity of where the cables are located.

* No right turn will be allowed into Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) and the Yacht Club between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight. Motorists may gain access using the airport round-a-bout.

* No Vending will be allowed along the strip.

There will be strict enforcement of the Road Traffic Act.

Motorists are being asked to comply with the instructions of the police.

