Victoria Mutual Money Express gives back to Old Harbour

The Victoria Mutual (VM) Money Express Old Harbour team recently donated computer equipment and a washing machine to the Yadel Home for Girls in the St Catherine community.

The VM Money Express Old Harbour location was opened on September 6. Head of the business, Chief Executive Officer of Victoria Mutual Money Transfer Services, Michael Howard, said at the opening that he and his team hoped to make a positive impact on the community. “We pride ourselves on meeting the needs of our customers. We listened to the people of Old Harbour and made this space for them,” said Howard. The washing machine and computers will go a far way in improving the quality of life of the home’s 22 resident children.

The Yadel – ‘Hand of God’ or ‘God’s Hand’, was the selected name for the New Testament Church of God ‘s Women’s Ministries Department in 2001 when the decision was made to establish a haven for girls 10 to 18 years old.

“Currently, several of our girls are studying at the tertiary level at schools such as the Jamaica Theological School, University of the West Indies, University of Technology, Northern Caribbean University, and Mico University. Despite everything, our girls have managed their way and are progressive in their education,” said Leonie Samuels, manager, Yadel Home for Children.