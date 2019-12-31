Water woes in sections of St Ann

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that urgent work to restore operations at the Minard Deepwell and Pumping Station in St Ann, which serves Brown’s Town and its environs, is currently under way.

Communities such as Brown’s Town, Huntley, Liberty Valley, York Castle, Standfast, Goshen, Minard Hill, Orange Hill and Benin have been without regular water supply.

NWC says its maintenance teams have been working 24-hour shifts to ensure that normalcy in water supply to affected residents is returned on or before Monday, January 6, 2020.

The company is also indicating that a trucking schedule has been in place since Saturday and will continue until the issue is fully resolved.

The agency pointed out that the Minard Deepwell, being the only water source serving communities, requires the removal and replacement of the submersible motor some 700 feet below ground level.

It further noted that this is a very labour intensive activity that requires 72 hours to remove pump columns and the faulty motor, two days of work in our maintenance workshop and another 72 hours to install the well pump, hence the projected resumption date of January 6, 2020.

The NWC is assuring that it is committed to having the matter fully resolved in the timelines projected.

