15-year-old girl shot in head during illegal St James gun salute

A 15-year-old girl is now recovering in the Intensive Care Unit at the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny after being shot by a stray bullet reportedly discharged during an illegal gun salute during New Year’s celebrations in Mount Salem, St James.

The police report that minutes after midnight Abigail Mullings was standing among persons on the compound of the Emmanuel Chapel watching a firework display when she fell to the ground.

Concerned persons ran inside the church to alert the pastor, Mark Mullings, who is also her father.

"I immediately ran outside and saw her lying on the ground and noticed that she was bleeding heavily from her forehead," Mullings told reporters today.

“We still had no idea that she was shot so we rushed her over to the Cornwall Regional Hospital and it was while she was being examined that we were told that she had a warhead from a bullet lodged in her forehead," he added.

Abigail was then transferred to the Falmouth Hospital to undergo surgery.

"I am now making an appeal to persons who constantly use the gun to perform illegal gun salutes during holiday periods, especially at New Year’s, to cease from doing so,” Mullings said.

