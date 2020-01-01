A Gift of Love for Mandela Terrace kids

Five-year-old Amira Tomlinson was a confused young lady. There were so many things for her to enjoy at the Christmas treat, she stood at the gate of the church trying to make up her mind.

Across from the church, over by the community centre, there was a huge bounceabout full of gleeful, screaming children. Metres away, smiling youngsters lined up to have their face painted by one clown, while another jester made fanciful balloon animals for each child to enjoy.

Inside the church, scores of other children excitedly queued up for cotton candy, pop corn, snow cone, hot dogs, snacks, juices, toys and other novelties.

Finally coming to a decision, Amira ran inside the church for a snow cone, before dashing across to the community centre to have her face painted. By the end of the day, the young lady and over 200 children and adults had multiple portions of everything on offer.

The joyous occasion was the Faith United Church of God 10th Annual Christmas Treat, put on by the Gift of Love Foundation and Ara Party Rentals – run by husband and wife Ramaar Allen and Ayesha Dawes Allen; and Dr Alfred Dawes and wife Latoya Dawes, hosted at the church located in the Mandela Terrace Community, St Andrew on Sunday, December 29.

“Look at my pretty face!” six-year-old Danique declared after getting her face painted while hugging her balloon animal.

“I want sweetie, blow blow, popcorn, cotton, candy, hot dog!” her little friend Romarie shouted, determined he could manage it all.

From one end of the community to the other, practically every household was represented at the annual Christmas treat that featured dancing contests, hot dog eating contest, soda drinking contest, breaking the piñata, bounce-about, toys, clowns, face painting, balloon making and so much more, with lots of prizes and giveaways. The multitude had a bellyful of refreshments of hot dog, cotton candy, pop corn, snow cone, chicken and rolls, and juices.

“It was our absolute pleasure doing the treat,” Ayesha Dawes Allen told The Gleaner. “We had fun and were more than happy making the children happy.”

For Dr Alfred Dawes, “It was truly a pleasure seeing the joy on the faces of the children. It was worth every moment.”

“This really was a blessing from God,” stated Pastor Charles Francis. “The community and the church wholeheartedly thank the team for the amazing job they did. Everyone loved it. May God continue to bless them for the great work they are doing to help those in need.”

