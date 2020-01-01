Jamaica ready for IMO Sulphur limit – MAJ

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica says Jamaica is ready for the implementation of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) regulations for the 2020 Global Sulphur Limit, which took effect on January 1, 2020.

Under the new regulations, the IMO has set a limit of 0.5 per cent for Sulphur in fuel used onboard ships, down from 3.5 five per cent.

This is expected to significantly reduce the amount of sulphur oxide emanating from vessels and provide major health and environmental benefits, particularly for populations living close to ports and coasts.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Director of Legal Affairs at the Bertrand Smith explained that the main requirements to ensure that Jamaica is ready for the sulphur fuel cap are fuel availability and fuel quality assurance.

“On both counts, the local bunker suppliers, including Petrojam, have indicated that Jamaica is ready,” he said.

Smith noted that suppliers have already imported fuel that meets the specifications of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) and in some cases, blending of the fuel will take place to meet the requirements.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams had articulated Petrojam’s readiness at the recently held Caribbean Bunker Conference, which focused largely on the impending regulations.

She said that Petrojam stands ready to supply 0.5 per cent bunker fuel at the right price and quality to the market.

“Petrojam supplies marine oil at 0.5 per cent sulphur directly to customers, Ready to Work (RTW) Oil at all ports in Jamaica, intermediate fuel oil, ultra-low sulphur diesel at 15 parts per million and low sulphur to bunkering companies for sale to vessels,” she had indicated.

Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague, in his address at the conference hosted by the MAJ, had outlined a series of preparations that Jamaica had undertaken ahead of the new regulations.

“The Government of Jamaica has, through the MAJ, in collaboration with stakeholders, implemented measures to support the compliance and enforcement of the Sulphur Cap by ships calling at our ports and Jamaican ships trading worldwide,” he said.

