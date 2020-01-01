Woman shot and killed in Manchester on New Year's Eve

The police in Manchester are probing the murder of 24-year-old Shantell White on Race Course Road last evening.

White, an inventory clerk, is from a Grey Ground district address.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit informed that preliminary information indicated that White was shot multiple times by a male assailant.

He is said to be a store manager at a supermarket on Race Course Road.

The police say the incident happened about 6:30 p.m.

