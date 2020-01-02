$17 million repair to Orange Hill road in Westmoreland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that it has spent just under $17 million to repair sections of the Orange Hill roadway in Western Westmoreland.

Orange Hill is a small, rural community located on the outskirts of Negril.

The NWA explains that the road badly deteriorated overtime and as such the agency sought to provide a reprieve to commuters through the repair of the worse affected sections of the 6.5 km stretch of roadway.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region Janel Ricketts says that the project involved drainage improvement and the patching and local rehabilitation of sections of the roadway.

The project, which commenced in mid-November 2019, was completed in December.

