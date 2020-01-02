3.0 quake rattles sections of Corporate Area

The Earthquake Unit is reporting that a minor quake rattled sections of the Corporate Area this afternoon.

The unit says the 3.0 quake occurred at 2:27 p.m. and had an epicentre of 8 km north of Penlyne Castle, St Thomas in the Blue Mountains.

It had a focal depth of 12.5 km and was reportedly felt in sections of Kingston and St Andrew.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.