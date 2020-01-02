CMS says no Tuberculosis at Supreme Court building

The Court Management Services has moved to respond to reports about suspected cases of Tuberculosis (TB) and the possible exposure at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

In a statement this afternoon, the agency said there is no established link between the Supreme Court and the policemen who have reportedly contracted TB.

It says the Supreme Court remains open and matters will proceed as scheduled.

At least three cops reportedly fell ill after allegedly contracting the disease from a prisoner.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but it can also damage other parts of the body.

TB spreads through the air when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or talks.

The agency says as a precautionary measure, public health inspectors were asked to assess the holding area at the Supreme Court and its surroundings.

According to the agency, they have indicated that there is no risk of anyone contracting TB by coming on to the Supreme Court building.

As a further precaution, a representative from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department will tomorrow conduct a public education session at the Supreme Court to educate staff about infectious diseases such as TB and to answer any questions they may have on the subject matter.

The agency says it is awaiting further communication from the Ministry of Health and Wellness on the matter.

