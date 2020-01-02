COJ to roll out more business registration kiosks

The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) is encouraging persons to use its Electronic Business Registration Form kiosk, located at its New Kingston offices, to register their business or company.

Public Relations Officer at the COJ Kawain Fearon told JIS News that the kiosk, which was installed in April, is designed to include persons without internet access or a computer.

Fearon stated that persons have been using the kiosk, noting that it helps to reduce the waiting time at COJ’s offices.

“It has been beneficial to them because when they come to our office they don’t have to join the line. It allows them to just go to the kiosk, create an account and register their business. So it is about avoiding the line, avoiding the wait time and just proceeding straight to doing the registration,” he said.

He further informed that COJ employees have been guiding customers, in completing the registration form correctly.

The COJ will also be placing kiosks at the Tax Administration Jamaica offices located in Constant Spring, St Andrew, Spanish Town in St Catherine and Montego Bay in St James and at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation office, also in St James.

Fearon explained that this will assist in easing the space constraint at COJ.

Meanwhile, he said that persons can also register their business or company online via the COJ’s website www.orcjamaica.com from any location globally.

“Once they are registered they can also choose for the document to [be] couriered to them so they don’t have to come into our offices. They can choose a pick-up location, whether it’s our Kingston office or the Montego Bay office or they can have the document couriered to wherever in the world they are,” he added.

