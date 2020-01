Christine Watson (centre), childcare manager of Sophie’s Place, an apostolate of the Mustard Seed Communities, accepts a cheque (from left) Jermaine Elliott, Orane Williamson, Fabian Phillips and Karen Oliver of The Jamaica National Group recently. For the last 10 years, employees of the Jamaica National Group have been providing monthly support for two children at the home. Sophie’s Place is located in Gordon Town, St Andrew, and is home to 21 residents with special needs