Mandatory e-filing of individual income tax now in effect

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding taxpayers currently filing Individual Income Tax (IIT) Returns that they are now required to do so electronically.

Taxpayers may visit the TAJ’s online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

The requirement took effect on January 1, 2020 and mandates the electronic filing for employed individuals with other sources, self-employed persons and pensioners.

TAJ says it has been providing support to these taxpayers to meet the legal obligation through training sessions.

The authority says taxpayers can make arrangements for one-on-one sessions to get assistance on the procedure to e-file returns.

Additionally, a ‘How To’ guide for e-filing of tax returns is available on the TAJ’s website.

