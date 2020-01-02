Nine firearms, 86 assorted rounds of ammunition seized

The police are reporting the seizure of nine firearms and 86 assorted rounds of ammunition over three days.

They further say a number of persons have been arrested in connection with the seizures.

The recoveries were made between Monday, December 30 and Wednesday, January 1 across several police divisions.

Operations within the divisions yielded the following:

* St Catherine North –three firearms; including an AK 47 assault rifle.

* St Andrew Central -two firearms.

* St James –two firearms.

* Trelawny – one firearm.

* Kingston West – one firearm.

The police say they will continue to heighten operations to rid the nation’s streets of guns.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.