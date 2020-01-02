Nine firearms, 86 assorted rounds of ammunition seized
The police are reporting the seizure of nine firearms and 86 assorted rounds of ammunition over three days.
They further say a number of persons have been arrested in connection with the seizures.
The recoveries were made between Monday, December 30 and Wednesday, January 1 across several police divisions.
Operations within the divisions yielded the following:
* St Catherine North –three firearms; including an AK 47 assault rifle.
* St Andrew Central -two firearms.
* St James –two firearms.
* Trelawny – one firearm.
* Kingston West – one firearm.
The police say they will continue to heighten operations to rid the nation’s streets of guns.
