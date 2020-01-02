NSWMA embarking on composting awareness campaign

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) will be partnering with the Social Development Commission and Rural Agricultural Development Authority to heighten public awareness about the benefits of composting.

Composting is a form of disposal wherein organic waste such as food or plant material decomposes naturally under oxygen-rich conditions.

This was disclosed by the NSWMA’S Executive Director, Audley Gordon, during a recent press conference at the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew.

“We will go into every household across Jamaica if needs be… the schools [and] the churches, to talk composting,” he said.

Gordon noted that based on the latest garbage characterisation survey, more than 70 per cent of what is taken to disposal sites is compostable.

“We don’t need to be carrying such a valuable material to dump off somewhere when it has good commercial value and is very good soil nutrients. So we want to push that conversation also,” he said.

Gordon contended that in addition to composting, Jamaicans should continue to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

He further encourages persons to containerise their refuse and keep these in a secure space until these are trucked to disposal sites.

- JIS News

