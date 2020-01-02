SDC assisted thousands of young Jamaicans in 2019

More than 2,000 young Jamaicans benefited from social-and grant-assistance programmes that were administered by the Social Development Commission (SDC) during 2019.

This was disclosed by Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie during a recent press briefing at the ministry’s offices in Kingston.

McKenzie said the SDC was instrumental in developing 418 new areas of opportunities, which were pivotal in creating employment for Jamaicans.

Against this background, the minister commended the agency’s management and staff for their work in the ongoing development of communities islandwide.

In the meantime, McKenzie noted that the SDC would be rolling out a comprehensive programme to revitalise community centres across Jamaica in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

He said this would form a major part of the commission’s focus during the new financial year.

The SDC is the principal agency working with Jamaica’s 775 communities.

Its mission is to facilitate the empowerment of citizens by enabling their participation in an integrated, equitable and sustainable national development process.