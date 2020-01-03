Five men held with ganja worth $9.4 million charged

The Narcotics Police have now charged the five men who were arrested following the seizure of more than 2,000 lbs of ganja off the coast of Morant Bay, St Thomas late last month.

Jointly charged with the offences of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja, use of conveyance and conspiracy are:

* Carl Manderson, a 29-year-old fisherman of Hellshire, St Catherine.

* Mark Pitt, a 45-year-old fisherman of Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth.

* Gerrol Carey, a 38-year-old mason of Thompson Town, Clarendon.

* Rudolph Bennett, 44-year-old of Top Hill, St Elizabeth.

* Aldana Salmon, a 25-year-old farmer of Rocky Hill, St Elizabeth.

They are scheduled to appear in the St Thomas Parish Court on January 8, 2020.

The police report that on Saturday, December 28, 2019, about 5:50 a.m., the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a vessel approximately 20 miles south of Morant Bay with the five accused men on-board.

The police say the vessel was searched and 44 knitted plastic bags containing compressed ganja were found.

According to the police, the drugs, which weighed approximately 2,353 lbs, has an estimated street value of $9,412,000.

