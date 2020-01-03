Kingston man charged over gun attack

Detectives attached to the Kingston Central Police have charged 21-year-old Rohan Hinds of Chancery Lane, Kingston with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition in connection with a gun attack.

Hinds was charged on Tuesday and a court date is to be set.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m. on November 9, 2019, Hinds and a group of men approached the victim in the area and opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The man was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

A report was made to the police and Hinds was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out.

He was subsequently charged.

